Bhopal: Institutions take their own initiatives to curb corona

Bhopal: With reports of several staff members testing corona-positive from the workplace, several institutions and government departments have started taking their own initiatives to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Some universities have issued instructions on a ban on entry of employees and staff members who are above 45 years of age and have not been vaccinated. Others have imposed penalty, including deduction of salary, for violating Covid-19 protocols.

In one such move, Dr Pankaj Shukla, chief administrative officer of the National Health Mission, issued an order imposing a fine of Rs 500 on employees who are found not wearing masks. It also applies to people not wearing the mask properly. The amount will be deducted from the employee’s salary.

The order also instructs staff members not to leave their seats without work. Loitering around will be taken as a violation and disciplinary action will be taken. It also instructs employees to follow social distancing norms strictly.

Similarly, principal of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Polytechnic Ashish Dongre has issued orders that, if employees above 45 years of age have not got vaccinated, they would not be given entry into the campus after April 15. Employees falling under this category will have to submit their vaccine certification.

Earlier, the vice-chancellor of Vikram University had issued instructions to deduct one day’s salary of staff members who were found without masks on the university premises.

Registrar of Barkatullah University HS Tripathi said that entry of people without masks had been restricted on the university campus. A vaccination camp is also being planned on the university campus.

Similar step has been taken by the Rajiv Gandhi Prodyogiki Vishwavidyala (RGPV), where people are not given entry if they are not wearing masks. Moreover, half of the staff members are given facility of work from home.