Bhopal: Instead Of Cycles, Govt Getting Ready To Give Money To Children

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is confusion over the government’s ambitious cycle distribution project.

The government has cancelled the supply orders issued to companies after floating tenders for cycles. Now, the government is planning to give money to the students for buying cycles.

More than half a million students, taking admission to class five and six, were to be given cycles.

Since there are possibilities of cycles not being distributed before the model code of conduct comes into force, the government may give money to the students for buying cycles. Nonetheless, it has not been decided how much amount will be given to them against cycles. Initially, the government distributed cycles, but because of complaints about their quality, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stopped distributing them and began to give money.

Just before the 2018 assembly election, Chouhan started giving cycles, but the government is again planning to give money against cycles this time.

Rs 90K to be given for scooty, Rs1.20L for e-scooty

The government is set to give scooties to the toppers of class 12 MP Board examination before the model code of conduct comes into force. Nearly 9,000 students will be given scooties. The government has fixed amount for scooty and e-scooty.

Since such a large number of e-scooties are not available, the students of big districts will be given e-scooties and those of the smaller districts only scooties.

The government has fixed Rs 90,000 for scooties and Rs 1.20 lakh for e-scooties. Amount for scooties will be transferred to the accounts of the students but it will be compulsory on their part to buy the vehicle.

The scooties will be distributed in districts. For this, toppers will select their scooties and the quotation for the amount of that scooty will be given to the district administration.

Afterwards, money will be transferred to the accounts of the students. It will be necessary for a student to submit the papers related to the vehicle.

