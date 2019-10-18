Bhopal: Inspire Internship Programme concludes

BHOPAL: The five-day Inspire Internship Programme concluded at the Gandhi PR College on Friday. College chairperson Surendra Gandhi said that around 200 meritorious students from the state took part in the event.

Mentors including well-known professors and scientists from different parts of the country gave lectures on physics, chemistry, mathematics, life sciences and earth sciences. The students wrote articles on various topics, which were evaluated by the mentors. The 12 students whose articles were adjudged the best were feted at the programme.

Chief guest Barkatullah University vice-chancellor prof. RJ Rao said that students can acquire knowledge not only in the classrooms but also through various other activities.

Prof. Vinay Shrivastawa from the BU talked about human anatomy. Prof Naveen Kango from Dr Harisingh Gaur University, Sagar spoke on microbiology. Prof Sushil Kasav from the Sagar University apprised the students of some interesting facts regarding biotechnology, pharmacy and chemistry.