Bhopal: ‘Insecurity Among Men Behind Horrendous Crimes Against Women’

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Insecurity and fear in men are the reasons behind the horrendous crime against women, said author C Mrinalini.

“If you are insecure, you feel more prone to being violent. It’s the women’s body, which is always the target for violence, fight, insecurity and fear. Don’t say mindset has changed unless you make your son feminist,” she added.

Mrinalini was answering a question at a session on Feminism & Literature on Sunday – the concluding day of International Literature Festival, Unmesha, organised by Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi, in association with MP Culture Department.

Another author Leena Chandorkar said if all mothers make their sons respect women, societal change will occur. Author Sonor Jha said, “We have to teach right values to children, then only men will be able to develop right attitude towards women.” Author Preeti Shenoy said education, exposure and courage of women could help to stop crime.

Shenoy spoke on equal pay and economic equality for women. She talked about the inequality prevailing in the society. About 81% women do not get the wages for the work done for them, she said. Jha said that we have to start economic equality from homes. She spoke on her novel, How to Raise a Feminist Son. “Even now, we do not teach boys to behave properly,” she said. Writer and publisher Namita Gokhale, who presided over the session, said that true feminism meant having equal vision for all.

In all, 160 litterateurs participated in 23 sessions on different topics like Cultural Heritage of India, Value of Literature, Role of Books in Indian Independence Movement.