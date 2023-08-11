Bhopal: Inquiry Commission Calls Complainants Of Patwari Recruitment Examination

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A commission, set up by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after the irregularities in Patwari examination came to light, has begun inquiry into the case.

The commission has called the complainants of Bhopal on August 16 and those of Raisen, Vidisha and Sehore districts on August 17.

They have been told to bring all the documents with them. The commission will hear the complainants and then send a report to the government.

After receiving the report, the government will decide whether the results of the Patwari examination will be accepted or cancelled. After the announcement of the results, it came to light that there were seven toppers from NRI College in Gwalior. The Congress alleged that there were irregularities in the examination.

Those who took the examination conducted for the post of Patwaris created a ruckus in Indore.

Afterwards, the Chief Minister imposed a ban on the results. He also set up a commission that has begun to probe irregularities.