Bhopal: Inflation a global phenomenon, says Union minister Virendra Khatik; evades questions on unemployment, Covid

Advertisement

BHOPAL: Inflation is a global phenomenon and it is because of the global forces that the prices are rising in India also, said BJP Member of Parliament, Virendra Khatik on Friday. He was talking to media persons before starting the Jan Ashriwad Yatra in Bhopal.

Union minister Khatik evaded questions on inflation, unemployment and the situation created by Covid. He said that the behavior of Opposition in the Parliament was very irresponsible. “This is the reason why central leadership has sent the ministers among the public and to tell them about their irresponsible behavior in the Parliament,” said the Union minister.

Replying to a question, Khatik said that the Congress is anti-OBC (Other Backward Class). Congress did not implement the Mandal commissions’ recommendations. Modi government took special care of the OBCs and is working towards their upliftment.

FP

Advertisement

Praising PM Narendra Modi, Khatik said that Modi made laws giving more power to states. He counted all the schemes started by Modi bringing relief for common people. BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya and MLA Rameshwar Sharma besides other BJP leaders reached the VIP Guest House and started the Jan Ashirvad Yatra. Covid protocol was given two hoots and people could be seen jostling without masks. Most of the people were wearing masks below the nose.

FP

25 mobiles stolen during Khatik’s yatra: Over 25 people from the Jan Ashirwad Yatra reached Kohefiza police station to report the theft of their mobile phones. Later some others also reached the police station and complained about the loss of gold rings and gold chains.

Advertisement

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 11:02 PM IST