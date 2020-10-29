Bhopal: Industries sourcing oxygen from other states at double rate; price skyrocketed to Rs 36 per cubic meter from Rs 18

BHOPAL: Industrial units are paying just double the rate for oxygen supply during the difficult pandemic times. Earlier, they used to pay Rs 18 per cubic metre, however, the price now has skyrocketed to nearly Rs 36 per cubic meter. Following the surge in Covid-cases in the state, the government had initially stopped the oxygen supply to industries. However, it was later resumed in limited quantity. But the industrialists claimed that they are not even getting the permitted industrial oxygen and for this around 1100 industrial units running in Govindpura and Mandideep area are badly affected. The industries have not arranged for oxygen from other states, at double the rate.

As per Govindpura Industries Association (GIA), industries department already had cleared the 10 per cent supply for industries but local administration had allegedly blocked the supply to industries. So, industrial units have no option but to ensure oxygen supply for at their own level. There are nearly 600 units in Govindpura and 500 in Mandideep.

GIA president Amerjit Singh said, “We are managing oxygen supply at our own level and that too at double the price . Earlier we used to pay Rs 18 per cubic metre oxygen, but now the price had increased to Rs 36 per cubic metre. We have managed the supply from other states and a little bit is being arranged locally. Somehow we have managed to run our affair.”

In pandemic time, supply of oxygen was totally stopped for industrial purposes and focus was to ensure it for medical use to treat corona patients. This had affected the industrial units badly. The association had raised the issue even at ministerial level and even took to streets but the effort did not yield any positive results, Singh said. We then turned to other states for the supply and we have got it now but at very high rate, he added.