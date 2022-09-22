e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: India's first transgender Kathak exponent's performance delights audience

Devendra started off with Krishna Vandana. They presented thumri 'Yaad piya ki aayi' in salami and sargam style which mesmerised the audience.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 12:41 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The performance of India's first transgender Kathak exponent, Devendra S Mangalmukhi delighted the audience at Bhopal Haat in the city on Wednesday evening under concert ëSham-e-kathakí.

It was part of State Handloom Expo, organised by the Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation in collaboration with Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. More than 100 weavers from nine states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Jammu-Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh displayed their products at the expo which will open for the public from 12 to 9 pm.

article-image

