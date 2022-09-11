Bhopal: Indian Medical Association pushes for anti-quackery cell in state

Indian Medical Association |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Medical Association (IMA) has pushed for forming an anti-quackery cell at state level to work as a watchdog for medical professionals. Direct legal action is not justified as it gives wrong message about medical professional in society, IMA added.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) national joint-secretary (junior doctors' network) Dr Shankul Dwivedi said, “There should be an anti-quackery cell at state level as a watchdog for medical professionals. In Delhi, such cell prevails because direct legal action does not look good against medical professional. So, Madhya Pradesh Medical Council should take initiative for formation of anti-quackery cell with IMA members in it.”

Dr Dwivedi said, “As per law, doctors must have a degree of diploma of radiology before running such a centre. Secondly, even medical professionals should appoint radiologists at the centre and reports should be signed by competent doctors otherwise, it will be illegal.”

Few days back, the CJM court of Bhopal had sentenced Dr Sachin Gupta to rigorous imprisonment for one year and had imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for violating Pre-Conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act.

Dr Sachin Gupta operated the Diagnostic Centre in Sindhi Colony. Dr PoorvaTripathi was registered as the doctor who performed sonography. Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said that during the inspection of the Diagnostic Centre, several deficiencies were noticed. During inspection, it was found that sonography was performed though Dr Sachin Gupta was not authorised for it. The sonography machine was sealed by the inspection team. The registration of the centre was cancelled on the basis of the complaint filed in the court.

