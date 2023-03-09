Bhopal: Indian contingent arriving tomorrow for preparatory camp

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This March will be the month of shooting in the state capital, as the city will host the upcoming International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 2023 from March 20 to 31 at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy, Barkheda, for the first time. The Indian contingent participating in the World Cup will arrive in Bhopal on March 10 for their preparatory camp. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar is the only player from Madhya Pradesh in the Indian contingent who will take part in medal events at the ISSF World Cup.

MP Ashi Chouksey is taking part in a recovery point objective event, which is a non-medalled event. Recently, Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, won a gold medal in the ongoing ISSF World Cup 2023 in Cairo, Egypt. Aishwary was counted among the strongest contenders in the 50-meter rifle 3P (three positions) at the ISSF World Cup. Aishwary has won four gold medals in the previous editions. With his fifth gold to the kitty his name is dominating in the upcoming world cup in the 50-meter rifle 3P (three positions) event.