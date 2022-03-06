Bhopal: India, Nepal, Sri Lanka lack SOP in handling gender-based violence, trafficking

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A report on optimising screening and support services for gender-based violence (GBV) and trafficking in persons (TIP) was released at the national convention organised by FXB India Suraksha in partnership with The Asia Foundation and with support from the US TIP Office at police headquarters recently.

This research is a part of multi-country study that was carried out in India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

“The research findings provide insights for policy makers and service providers to understand the inter-sectionality of abuses that TIP and GBV victim experience. We hope that it will be informative and help to maximise the utilisation of resources while providing optimal victim-centric care,” said The Asia Foundation country representative India, Nandita Baruah in her address.

The ADGP, training, Anuradha Shankar said “The checklist provides a useful lens to addressing GBV in trafficking cases and will help law enforcement agency to support holistic service delivery for victims. Madhya Pradesh Police Training Academy is happy to formally adopt the checklist and believes it will help in capacity building and in responding to cases of both TIP and GBV.”

“The report fills a persistent research gap in understanding the intersection of GBV and TIP and its impact on service delivery. It brings together useful findings that provide stakeholders actionable recommendations to improve a survivor’s journey in accessing formal services,” said COO, FXB India Suraksha, Satya Prakash.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Dr Ajay Memorial Lecture Series organized in city

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 12:41 AM IST