Bhopal: India has lost a hero, says chief minister Shivraj Singh on Bipin Rawat’s death

Bhopal: India has lost a hero, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets, CM said, “India has lost a hero. My heartfelt condolences on the untimely tragic demise of the first Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces General Bipin Singh Rawat, his wife Madhulika Singh. Mrs Rawat was the daughter of Madhya Pradesh.”

Chouhan said, “Nation has lost a dedicated son, professional soldier and guardian of armed forces. An extremely mournful tragedy and grief of all as we have lost 13 bravehearts who have lived & died for the Tricolor. May God grant strength to the grieved family and the entire country to bear this loss.”

He said General Rawat was a brave soldier and highly decorated officer who served his motherland till the last breath. As an expert of counter-insurgency operations and high altitude warfare, he set a new benchmark of service in the country, which led him to become the first CDS of India.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 08:34 PM IST