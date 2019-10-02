Bhopal: 'India desperately needs Mahatma'

Great are those who saw and heard Mahatma Gandhi. A noblest personality like Mahatma Gandhi is born in centuries. Albert Einstein said the generations to come will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth.

Today India is celebrating Gandhi Ji's 150th birth anniversary. This is an unprecedented opportunity for all of us. It is a special occasion not only for India but also for many countries like India because Mahatma Gandhi was a global citizen.

Mahatma Gandhi had already joined the league of world’s top leaders from the days of leading the Satyagraha in South Africa and later the freedom struggle in India.

Today, we need to realise the vision of Mahatma Gandhi and understand his philosophy. The Gandhian philosophy offers solutions to many complex problems. It has remedies for addressing political, social and economic tensions that are troubling many countries including India.

Today we need to learn a lot from Gandhi Ji. His life is his message. Mahatma Gandhi is the identity of India. India is referred to as Gandhi's country across the world. The idea of India is incomplete without Gandhiji.

Gandhi Ji was a great teacher. The ideas, which can better serve the humanity, were adopted by him and faithfully he practised them. He taught us how to follow the path of Truth.

I would urge the youth to start reading the life and writings of Gandhi Ji on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary. One can discover the reason why Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru said after his assassination, “The light has gone out of our lives.”

Gandhi Ji is so simple that it is easy to follow him. Every ordinary citizen can adopt his ways. You are pursuing Gandhi Ji's philosophy if you speak the Truth. If you adhere to honest means for livelihoods you are following Gandhi Ji.

Respect every religion, human dignity and love peace to practice Gandhian principles. Let us all together decide our role in the establishment of a Sarvodaya based society and perform our duties honestly.

Kamal Nath is Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh