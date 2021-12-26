Bhopal: India-Bangladesh blind cricket tournament inaugurated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Governor Mangubhai Patel formally inaugurated the India-Bangladesh bilateral cricket series for the blind on Faith Cricket ground near Ratibad here on Saturday.

He said, “No disability or impairment can ever stop passion from turning into a career. Those who fight their weaknesses and emerge victorious are the heroes of society. Every blind player here is a winner.”

Patel tossed the coin with captains of India and Bangladesh, Sunil Ramesh and Ashirkur Rehman present. He then met the players and wished them luck ahead of the match.

The second T20 match between both the teams started with Bangladesh winning the toss and choosing to bat first. The Bangladesh team scored 170 runs studded with 17 fours and losing only five wickets.

Opener Abdul Malek contributed most runs to the scoreboard hitting 74 (8 fours) runs off 61 balls. Salman partnered him for 43 balls scoring 50 runs. Though Ashiqur Rehman and Arif Ullah could not open their accounts, the team set a decent target in front of the Indian team.

Team India lost the first two quick wickets in the first over however Captain Sunil Ramesh stood firm along with Kalpesh Nimbadkar. Sunil Ramesh Scored 53 of 32 Balls and Kalpesh scored 66 runs of 42 balls. At the end Kalpesh Nimbadkar and A Maneesh helped India to chase 171 runs in 14.5 overs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Mohammad Abdul Malek from Bangladesh was declared the player of the Match for scoring 74 runs of 61 Balls with 8 Boundaries.

