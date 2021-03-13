Bhopal: In pictures: Shivraj Singh, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi relish Tandoori Tea, inaugurate Hunar Haat

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said residents of Bhopal appreciate art and that artisans, craftsmen and artistes who have brought their products will not return empty-handed. “Your entire stock will be sold,” he said.

The chief minister was speaking after inaugurating the 10-day Hunar Haat at Lal Parade Ground here on Saturday. The event has been organised by Union Ministry for Minority Affairs to promote artisans and artistes of minority communities. In all, 212 stalls of handloom and handicrafts items have been set up from 31 states and union territories.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said traditional food items from different parts of the country will be available at Haat. Chouhan and Naqvi enjoyed Tandoori Tea with snacks after inauguration. About 40 food stalls have been set up. Free Press brings you photographs of what went on inaugural day of Hunar Haat.