Bhopal: In pictures: Chief Minister celebrates International Women's Day by having all-ladies staff

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated International Women's Day in a unique way in the state capital on Monday. His car driver and security personnel were all women. He greeted his woman car driver at about 7.30 am. He also greeted women security force, woman SDM on International Women's Day.

His convoy, which had all women as security personnel, headed towards Nehru Nagar square. There, he swept roads with women sanitary workers, congratulated them and talked to them about their achievements and responsibilities.

Free Press brings you chief minister's morning programme through pictures.