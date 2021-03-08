Bhopal

Updated on

Bhopal: In pictures: Chief Minister celebrates International Women's Day by having all-ladies staff

By Staff Reporter

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with security officers at his residence in Bhopal on Monday
Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated International Women's Day in a unique way in the state capital on Monday. His car driver and security personnel were all women. He greeted his woman car driver at about 7.30 am. He also greeted women security force, woman SDM on International Women's Day.

His convoy, which had all women as security personnel, headed towards Nehru Nagar square. There, he swept roads with women sanitary workers, congratulated them and talked to them about their achievements and responsibilities.

Free Press brings you chief minister's morning programme through pictures.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's personal security staff and car driver at his residence in Bhopal on Monday
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan leaves for Nehru Nagar
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Nehru Nagar Square accompanied by all-women staff
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Nehru Nagar accompanied by all-women staff
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacted with sanitary workers at Nehru Nagar Square. He was accompanied by all-women staff
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan swept the road at Nehru Nagar on Monday
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan listened to what the sanitary workers had to say near Nehru Nagar Square on Monday morning
