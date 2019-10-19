Bhopal: ‘In India political & social problems were solved through discussions’

BHOPAL: Governor Lalji Tandon said on Saturday that Indian knowledge system offers solution to every problem.

Tandon made the above statement at the three-day 64th conference of the Akhil Bhartiya Darshan Parishad at the R C V P Noronha Academy of Administration and Management.

The Indian philosophy has found the truth behind creation, he said adding that there is need is for research in the area.

Tandon said that social and political changes took place in the entire world with bloodshed, but in India, political and social problems were solved through discussions.

He said the essence of Indian philosophy is “yat pinde, tat brahmande”, which means, what is in the body, is in the universe.

The Governor said the immortality of the soul is relevant even today. In the era when all books, libraries and schools were burnt, the Indian knowledge system continued in that era too. The Governor expected that the contemplation in the Darshan Parishad conference would be a meaningful effort in this direction.

Professor Sangeet Kumar Ragi said while the Western philosophy has been successful in the field of materialism, Indian philosophy is a big success in the field of spiritualism.

He said philosophy is the spiritual science of learning from experience and it needs to be linked with today’s science. Chairman of Indian Council of Philosophical Research, Prof Ramesh Chandra Sinha, said the role of philosophers in giving direction to the society is widespread.

In the modern scenario, philosophy cannot be limited to the world of humans. Giving the beej vaktavya of the session, Prof Abhimanyu Singh said insight, nature, diversity and the need for philosophy.