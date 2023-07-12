Bhopal: In Election Year, Women And Farmers Government's Top Priorities

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the election year, the government's entire focus is on farmers and women. This could be gauged from the fact in the first supplementary Budget the maximum allotment of more than Rs 26, 816 crore has been made for farmers and women welfare.

In the supplementary Budget, a sum of Rs 2,800 crore has been provisioned for Mukyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana of Women and Child Development Department, while the highest allotment of Rs 6,000 crore has been made for Atal Krishi Jyoti Yojana of farmer welfare and agriculture development department.

Provision of Rs 3,995 crore has been done for different irrigation schemes, projects under Narmada Valley Development Department and Rs 1700 crore for Chief Minister Farmer Welfare Scheme speaks volume of the Government’s focus on farmers in the election year.

Apart from this, Rs 235 crore has been earmarked to give additional honorarium to Aganwadi workers and assistant workers.

The least allocation of Rs 50 crore in supplementary budget has been done for construction of Unity Mall. The other major provisions in the supplementary Budget includes Rs 450 crore for Metro Rail Scheme, Rs 400 crore for Kayakalp Scheme, Rs 100 crore for Master Plan Road Development Scheme etc.

A sum of Rs 762 crore has been provisioned to pay interest on New Market loan taken by the government. Besides this, provision of Rs 2, 724 crore has been earmarked for different infrastructure works and maintenance under PWD.

Key Provisions Of First Supplementary Budget

1. Rs 1190 cr Atal Grah Jyoti Yojana of energy department

2. Rs 1000 crore to compensate free electricity supply by MPEB to agriculture pumps, threshers of 5 HP and single bulb connection. Provision of Rs 1000 cr for tariff grant.

3. Rs 913 cr for health sector and Rs 80 cr for Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

4. Rs 791 cr for irrigation projects under Water Resources Department

