Bhopal: In a year, over 59K farmers join hands for natural farming, says CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Thursday work started in the direction of natural farming in Madhya Pradesh from 2021 and till now more than 59,000 farmers had joined this campaign.

He said in digital agriculture, work was being done in the interest of the farmers of the state using crop survey, reference registry, preparing PM Kisan database etc.

CM said this in a meeting on Natural Farming and Digital Agriculture held under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. CM Chouhan attended the meeting virtually from the residence office.

Union minister of agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar, Union minister of health and family welfare and minister of chemicals and fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya were present. A presentation was made on Natural Farming and Digital Agriculture.

In the meeting, the chief ministers of other states informed about the activities conducted in the field of natural farming and digital agriculture in their respective states.

Chief minister Chouhan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking up the campaign of natural farming and digital agriculture in a mission mode and said, “With this sacred goal, we will be able to leave the earth in a safe form for the coming generations. With these campaigns, there will also be a system for the protection of animals and human life.”

He said the employees of the agriculture department were in constant touch with the farmers to provide encouragement and guidance to them as they were adopting natural farming in the state.

“Farmer brothers should be able to do natural farming easily. For this purpose Rs 900 per month is being provided to them as an incentive for rearing desi (indigenous) cows. Students doing graduation and post graduation in agriculture courses are being linked with natural farming,” he added.

He said e-procurement and crop insurance schemes in the field of digital agriculture had simplified the processes for the farmers. Facility of selling agricultural produce was being made available to the farmers from home and from the field itself.