Bhopal: In a jibe at BJP, Patwari says party will lose all 32 teeth

BHOPAL:Now only two teeth (MLAs) had broken if the BJP dose not leaves the Kamal Nath government to do its work the remaining 32 teeth will also be broken, said higher education minister Jitu Patwari while talking to media here on Thursday.

A media interaction was called by the two minister law and legal affair minister PC Sharma and higher education minister Jitu Patwari at PCC office. The ministers want to highlight the achievements of the government during the assembly.

Patwari alleged that the BJP always creates fuss over the Congress government by giving the statements like ‘It’s a weak government’, ‘it’s a non majority government’, Our party number 1 and 2 will topple the government whenever they want’ and so on.

Now the chief minister Kamal Nath had proved it in the assembly that the Congress government is having full majority and it’s a stable government.

He also claimed, “The USP of Nath is that he is a wise and hard working man, he reaches the Mantralaya at 10 am and leaves by 11 pm. He is working day and night for the betterment of the state.”