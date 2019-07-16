Bhopal: In a first, Assembly Session for 10 days

Bhopal: It will be the first time in state when state assembly session would run for 10 consecutive days. The session would run from July 17 to July 26. The continuous session of state assembly is bothering ministers, MLAs and government officers. There will be Question Day for ministers, call-attention motion and debates on budget allocations to departments.

The ministers have to make preparations for the session. The officers apart from briefing the ministers have to get replies prepared by respective departments. During Session on holidays like Saturday and Sunday, Mantralaya and other government offices, where replies to assembly questions and call attention motion are to be prepared, would be working.

Assembly speaker NP Prajapati, has decided to run assembly session on July 20 and 21 to compensate holidays on July 15 and 16. The decision has led to government making preparations for the session. The replies of departments supposed to be presented on July 15 and 16 will now be presented on July 20 and 21.