Bhopal in 2022: 40% of dowry harassment, domestic violence cases found fake

Bhopal: | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 346 FIRs pertaining to dowry harassment and domestic violence were registered in the state capital last year. Of them, 40 per cent turned out to be false, as the allegations were baseless.

The data accessed by Free Press from women’s police station (Mahila Thana) indicate that cases related to dowry harassment and domestic violence increased manifold in cases wherein weddings took place during Covid-imposed lockdown. Majority of these cases were reported from urban areas.

According to Mahila Thana officials, the rift in marriages owing to dowry demands were reported in cases in which the women from Bhopal city were married to persons belontging to states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat. A majority of such cases were reported by upper middle class families.

Officials said 122 cases were received for couples’ counselling, out of which 51 were resolved. Senior officials said while couples belonging to lower middle class families were ready to attend counselling sessions to reconcile, the upper middle class families chose to part ways.

In 140 out of 346 FIRs registered in 2022, women approached Mahila Thana following petty disputes with husbands. When the allegations were investigated, they turned out to be misleading.

Mahila thana officials attributed the rise in cases in 2022 to more women approaching police after lockdown was uplifted.

Fair probe

Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime against women) Nidhi Saxena said that fair probe was conducted in dowry harassment and domestic violence cases. Counselling sessions have proved to be effective in many cases, she added.