Bhopal: Implementation of PNDT Act, Circular issued to CMHOs to check female foeticide

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Health department has issued circular to all Chief Medical Health Officer for implementation of Pre-Conception & Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, (PC-PNDT) Act to check the reducing sex ratio in the state. Health commissioner Dr Sudam Khade issued the circular on Thursday, according to state government officials.

According to annual report 2022 released in January in this year, five districts reported less than 800 girls per 1,000 boys. These districts are Datia, Satna, Gwalior, Raisen and Sidhi.

Burhanpur, Sehore, Guna have reported sex ratio of 800 or slightly above 800 females per 1,000 males. The stateís average sex ratio is 956.

The sex ratio in Dewas, Singrauli, Panna, Harda, Barwani, Dindori, Umaria, Ashoknagar, Chhatarpur is 900 or slightly below or slightly above 900 per 1,000. Morena, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Jhabua, Alirajpur also have below state average sex ratio.

As per PC-PNDT Act, there is provision to suspend licence of nursing homes till disposal of court cases. In case of conviction, licences will remain suspended for five years. Besides, there is a provision of 3-year jail term.

Commissioner (health) Dr Sudam Khade said, ì There is no any specific pocket in the state, which can be blamed for poor sex ratio. Some districts performed very good while some districts have reported 800/1000 sex ratio. So, I have issued circulation for strict implementation of PNDT Act.î

In last report in 2011, Morena district in Chambal division had emerged as the place with lowest sex ratio in Madhya Pradesh with only 825 girls per 1,000 boys in the age group of 0-6 years. But this time, situation has improved, Dr Khade added.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 12:27 AM IST