 Bhopal: Implementation Of Malaria Off 200 To Prevent Malaria
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Implementation Of Malaria Off 200 To Prevent Malaria

Bhopal: Implementation Of Malaria Off 200 To Prevent Malaria

Programme is being run by the Department of AYUSH

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
FPJ web desk

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AYUSH Department is distributing the homeopathic anti-malarial drug Malaria of 200 in the state to prevent malaria. This programme is being run since year 2016. to prevent malaria in tribal areas heedfulness is ensured. The health department is also a participant in the programme.

This year, on 14th, 21st and 28th of July, 3 doses of homeopathy were distributed in every district of the state. Initially, thorough attention was given to districts where the cases of malaria were high. After conducting research at national and international level, the findings suggested that Madhya Pradesh can be malaria free by the implementation of Malaria of 200. Malaria annual parasite index has reduced by 65 to 80 percent in areas where homeopathy’s Malaria off 200 medicine has been distributed.

Read Also
MP: 5 Trains Passing Via Bhopal-Itarsi Cancelled For Next 4 Days, Others Diverted; Check List
article-image

Homeopathy Medicines Available Free Of Cost

Principal of Homeopathy College, Dr. Babita Srivastava said that medicines for prevention of all types of infectious and seasonal diseases are available free of cost to the general public in the Homeopathy Hospital in ayush parisar located at Kolar-Nehru Nagar Bypass Road. The nodal officer of the programme Dr. Juhi Gupta said that anti-malarial medicines are available in sufficient quantity. The medicine is being distributed in a wide area by the ASHA and other field staff of the Health Department.

EMBED Project In Balaghat

Citizens are being made aware for the prevention of malaria in tribal areas through Embed project in collaboration with the Health Department for the prevention of malaria in Balaghat district,. Phenyl is being sprayed in pits and drains to prevent mosquitoes. Approximately 200 youths in the district are working as anti-mosquito squads by joining the project.

Read Also
Bhopal: CM Shivraj's Late Night Meet With Governor Triggers Speculation On Cabinet Expansion 3...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Goswami Tulsidas On His Birth Anniversary

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Goswami Tulsidas On His Birth Anniversary

Madhya Pradesh: Sneh Yatras Will Nurture The Spirit Of Social Harmony – CM Shri Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: Sneh Yatras Will Nurture The Spirit Of Social Harmony – CM Shri Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: Heritage City Sanchi Wears A New Look As MP’s First Solar City

Madhya Pradesh: Heritage City Sanchi Wears A New Look As MP’s First Solar City

Madhya Pradesh: State Leads With 3.5 Lakh Programmes In Nashamukt Bharat Abhiyan

Madhya Pradesh: State Leads With 3.5 Lakh Programmes In Nashamukt Bharat Abhiyan

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Plants Saplings With The Students

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Plants Saplings With The Students