FPJ web desk

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AYUSH Department is distributing the homeopathic anti-malarial drug Malaria of 200 in the state to prevent malaria. This programme is being run since year 2016. to prevent malaria in tribal areas heedfulness is ensured. The health department is also a participant in the programme.

This year, on 14th, 21st and 28th of July, 3 doses of homeopathy were distributed in every district of the state. Initially, thorough attention was given to districts where the cases of malaria were high. After conducting research at national and international level, the findings suggested that Madhya Pradesh can be malaria free by the implementation of Malaria of 200. Malaria annual parasite index has reduced by 65 to 80 percent in areas where homeopathy’s Malaria off 200 medicine has been distributed.

Homeopathy Medicines Available Free Of Cost

Principal of Homeopathy College, Dr. Babita Srivastava said that medicines for prevention of all types of infectious and seasonal diseases are available free of cost to the general public in the Homeopathy Hospital in ayush parisar located at Kolar-Nehru Nagar Bypass Road. The nodal officer of the programme Dr. Juhi Gupta said that anti-malarial medicines are available in sufficient quantity. The medicine is being distributed in a wide area by the ASHA and other field staff of the Health Department.

EMBED Project In Balaghat

Citizens are being made aware for the prevention of malaria in tribal areas through Embed project in collaboration with the Health Department for the prevention of malaria in Balaghat district,. Phenyl is being sprayed in pits and drains to prevent mosquitoes. Approximately 200 youths in the district are working as anti-mosquito squads by joining the project.