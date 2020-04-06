Bhopal: Implement total lockdown in all districts, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to collectors, SPs

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked all district collectors and SPs to strictly implement lockdown in their respective districts to prevent spread of deadly coronavirus in the state.

The CM stated that to prevent community spread, lockdown is the best method. He directed all the collectors and SPs ensure total and strict implement the lockdown in the districts.

Chouhan also appreciated the effort of health director Pallvi Jain Govil and said ‘due to such dedicated officers, we will our battle against coronavirus in the state’. He suggested that the officer should take rest.

The chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains informed the CM that availability of the PPE kits medicines and other protective gears are available in adequate quantity.

The CM suggested that those patients who are admitted in Chhindwara shall be shifted to Gwalior or in Jabalpur medical college.

ACS Manoj Shrivastava informed that he number of labourers reduced who are wanting to come state MP. Till date the health check up of 19,083 labourers has been done and the arrangements of food has been ensured.

Chouhan also asked to take action against black marketing of mask, sanitizers, medicine, grains and other essential commodities in the state. The CM asked to take the help of NCC, NSS and Jan Abhiyan Parishad to combat COVID-19.