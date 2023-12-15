Bhopal: Implement Sankalp Patra In Mission Mode, Says CM Yadav

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the aim of the government is to change the lives of the people by realising the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas”.

“Our objective is to bring the goals of development and public welfare to the ground as per ‘Sankalp Patra-2023’. All departments should start the work of fulfilling the promises in mission mode and ensure achievement of the target within the time limit,” the CM said.

Yadav was speaking at a meeting organised for guidance regarding the ‘Sankalp Patra’ on Thursday.

“Quick, transparent, accountable and sensitive governance should be ensured at every level. Good governance should not be just a word, we have to put it into practice,” Yadav said.

“The Sankalp Patra has 10 major parts. These include empowered women, prosperous farmers, tribal welfare, good education and capable youth, development for all, strong infrastructure, healthy states, progressive economy and industrial development, good governance and law and order, cultural heritage and developed tourism,” he added.

The CM said that the effective implementation of the Sankalp Patra will be regularly monitored at the chief secretary level. A separate portal should also be created for this and arrangements for online feeding, monitoring and reporting of information should be ensured.

The Sankalp Patra includes the guarantees given by the PM to the people of the state. All the department heads should take their implementation seriously and prepare a roadmap and ensure the achievement of the target within the time limit, he said.

The CM also said that if any problem arises in the implementation and meeting the target within the time limit, then the issue should be immediately brought to his notice.