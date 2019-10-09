Bhopal: Immersion of Durga idols passes off smoothly

BHOPAL: The district administration and the police department seem to have woken up from slumber after the Khatlapura tragedy.

The administration did not allow the visarjan ritual (immersion of the deity) to be performed manually and that no devotee of any one from the tableau of godess Durga was allowed to enter the water.

Over 1,000 big and small tableaus of with the deities of godess Durga passed through various areas of the city. The deities were immersed at all the ghats of Bhopal.

The administration ensured the deities are immersed through the cranes installed at all the four major ghats in the city.

In fact, a mine at Awadhpuri was also turned into a ghat for immersion of the idols of godess Durga.

The teams of police, teams of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), teams of home guards and divers were deployed for day and night supervision of the ghats.

The visarjan was performed at all the major ghats including the Khatlapura ghat where ban was imposed but lifted.

The visarjan was also performed at Prempura ghat, Bairagarh, Rani Kamlapati ghat and Hathaikheda.

Over 2,000 police personnel were deployed in the city for manning the traffic on the roads and for safe immersion of the deities at all the ghats.

Cops manned the traffic well: Superintendent of police (SP) South Sampat Upadhyay said the cops manned the traffic well. He said the maximum number of immersion: over 750 took place at Prempura Ghat in new Bhopal.