Bhopal: Illicit liquor worth Rs 60,000 seized, 1 held

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch officials have arrested a man for selling illicit liquor in Chhola, officials said on Friday. Illicit liquor worth Rs 60,000 was seized from his possession.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the crime branch received a tip-off about a man spotted in Chhola. The suspect was sitting beside railway tracks with a sack containing illicit liquor.

The team rushed to the spot and arrested Kallu Gaur (48), a private company employee. When the crime branch team inspected the sack, they found 56.88 litres of illicit country-made liquor worth Rs 60,000. The accused was taken into custody and illicit liquor was seized.

A week back, in two separate searches, the excise teams seized liquor and impounded vehicles used in its transportation. Its the total cost was Rs 17 lakh. Acting on tip off, a team excise department blocked Ratlam-Nagda-Dhar road and intercepted the vehicle.

Read Also Navi Mumbai Congress raises issue of liquor shop in Nerul node