Bhopal: Illegal sale of government land EOW files case against Itarsi’s Nagar Palika Parishad officials

BHOPAL: On a charge that the officials of the Nagar Palika Parishad of Itarsi had sold open land of the government colony and ripped off the amount, the Economic Offences Wing registered a case against the officials on Friday.

The Parishad had constructed the Priyadarshani Nagar Municipal Council Housing Project. The then chief municipal council officer, Suresh Dubey, issued the order in 2016 and gave the charge to sub-inspector, revenue, Sanjiv Shrivastava to handle the sale deed in the absence of inspector, revenue, Sanjay Dixit.

But Shrivastava allegedly misused the power and sold the open area to four buyers and collected an amount of Rs 16 lakh from them. The officer had committed two faults. First, he was not entitled to sell the plots; and, second, he did not deposit the amount in the council account.