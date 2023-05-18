Bhopal: Illegal liquor shop razed in Katara Hills

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team comprising of the district administration and employees of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) razed a liquor shop operating illegally in Katara Hills, official sources said on Wednesday. The shop was being operated on a government land near Rajat Golden Colony, against which administrative officials swung into action on Wednesday morning. Official sources said that the liquor shop was being operated since the last few days near the main gate of Rajat Golden Colony, owing to which, consumers had been flocking the area in huge numbers. Utter nuisance created in the area caused traffic logjam, sources added. Residents of the colony had approached the commissioner of police (CP) Harinarayanachari Mishra and Bhopal collector Ashish Singh on Tuesday. Taking cognisance of the matter, collector Singh ordered an inquiry. On Wednesday morning, a joint team comprising of BMC personnel and administrative officials reached the spot and razed down the illegal shop with a JCB machine.

