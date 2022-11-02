e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: IIFM’s three-day training begins

The training programme is sponsored by Union Ministry of Environment and Climate Change

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 11:49 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day training programme on management of village relocation from tiger reserves began on Wednesday. Organised by Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM), Bhopal, it will conclude on November 4. The training programme is sponsored by Union Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

The training programme was inaugurated by Dr K Ravichandran, Director, IIFM, who was the chief guest. In his address, he highlighted the importance of conservation of forests and laid emphasis on sustainable development. Subject experts from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana are attending the programme.

