Bhopal: IHM final year students take practical exam, host lunch

Bhopal: The final year students of Institute of Hotel Management in Bhopal, took their practical exams on Wednesday by setting up a restaurant for lunch on their premises. Two groups, led by student managers Samaksh Verma and Dhruv Shinde, respectively, constituted teams to attend the guests.

There were examinees waiting on guests from all fields of the society at their restaurant Ram Darbar, which was decked up with lights and flowers. Since the theme was ‘Diwali’, the students had made Rangolis at the entrance.

Shinde said, “We are hosting this Diwali lunch as our final year practical exam. My team has been supportive and punctual, that made us perform the assigned task properly.” The students conducted the lunch under the guidance of Atul Gupta, the public relations officer of the training programme at IHM. Gupta said, “The students are to take their practical exams in groups. To make it more interesting, we have turned it into a competition where each team gets to choose their theme, menu and décor. I finalise them before the students put it all together for the day. We will have more such lunches with other batches of students with different themes.”

“Since Diwali was round the corner, we decided to go with it as a theme to celebrate the fervour,” he added. The menu of the day was Pushpak Cutlet and Vatika Salad in starters, Jyoti Rice, Diya Chhole, Bati Raita, Shabri Roti in the main course and Laxmi Kela and Vajra Mithai in the dessert.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 11:13 PM IST