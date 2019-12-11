Bhopal: IGRMS, IGNTU introduce PGD course in Museology

BHOPAL: Post Graduate Diploma course in Museology in collaboration with Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) and Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) started on Wednesday.

The course is started under expert guidance and combine efforts of eminent professionals of Jawahar Lal Nehru University, National Museum Institute, Delhi, Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, Orissa and Sayaji University, Ahmadabad and Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur.

Prof R J Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Barkatullah University, Bhopal and Prof N Sridharan, Director, School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal were present here as chief guest and special guest.

N Sridharan said that IGRMS is the first museum in country, where Museology diploma course is started.

Prof RJ Rao said that by this course, students will get an exemplary guide and will get reverence in the society. Course Coordinator, Surya Kumar Pandey apprised all with background of the course in detail. Prof Sarit K Chaudhuri, director IGRMS was also present.