BHOPAL: IGRMS displays Aurangabad's traditional sugar cane crusher ‘Ganna Charakh’

BHOPAL: Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, (IGRMS), Bhopal, has displayed ‘Ganna Charakh’ a traditional sugar cane crusher of Aurangabad, Maharashtra, with its basic information, photographs and videos on its website and social media pages.

It is part of 31st series of its online exhibition which began on Thursday. The sugar cane crusher is installed in the Traditional Technology Park, an open Air exhibition of the museum.

Assistant curator of the museum Soma Kiro says it is a traditional technology of Maharashtra for crushing sugarcane to collect juice. The device consists of two upright cylindrical forms of wooden wheel toothed structure (called locally Dulha and Dulhan) which is mounted upon the horizontal frame called Pati, that serve as gear to maintain uniform motion in crushing sugarcane. It is moved through a long wooden shaft (called-Ju) used as a rotor with the help of a bullock. The device is made of wood locally called ‘Marukh’, Kiro says.