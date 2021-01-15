BHOPAL: IGRMS displays Aurangabad's traditional sugar cane crusher ‘Ganna Charakh’

BHOPAL: Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, (IGRMS), Bhopal, has displayed ‘Ganna Charakh’ a traditional sugar cane crusher of Aurangabad, Maharashtra, with its basic information, photographs and videos on its website and social media pages.
It is part of 31st series of its online exhibition which began on Thursday. The sugar cane crusher is installed in the Traditional Technology Park, an open Air exhibition of the museum.
Assistant curator of the museum Soma Kiro says it is a traditional technology of Maharashtra for crushing sugarcane to collect juice. The device consists of two upright cylindrical forms of wooden wheel toothed structure (called locally Dulha and Dulhan) which is mounted upon the horizontal frame called Pati, that serve as gear to maintain uniform motion in crushing sugarcane. It is moved through a long wooden shaft (called-Ju) used as a rotor with the help of a bullock. The device is made of wood locally called ‘Marukh’, Kiro says.
Director of the museum Praveen Kumar Mishra says the dawn of culture witnessed the beginning of acquisition of technological knowledge by the humankind. The beginning might be termed as simple in comparison to the modern and advanced technologies, the humankind has developed, but when the first tool would have been shaped and used by men, that beginning is still the first and most important achievement in the technological history of humankind.
Mishra says the museum has made an effort to collect objects related to traditional technology from various parts of the country to develop this exhibition, through which we wish to tell the visitor about the intelligence and creative genius of simple societies, This is also meant to broaden the perspective of the visitor by emphasizing the fact that traditional technologies contribute an important background to the technological splendor of the contemporary world, the director says.
