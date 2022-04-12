Bhopal: If you want to run bulldozers illegally then don’t differentiate on the basis of religion, says Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Action taken by the police and district administration after arson and violence in Khargone is under question as Congress has accused them of targeting people from one community only.

Former CM and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh has reminded chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the oath of constitution that he took when he became CM.

Singh wrote on twitter, “Did Khargone administration give permission to take out the procession with swords and lathis? Will bulldozers raze houses of stone pelters irrespective of their religion? Shivraj ji, don’t forget that you are under oath to run government without any discrimination.”

Continuing with his attack on the state government, the senior Congress leader wrote that taking action on the basis of one’s religion is unconstitutional. “I am of the view that taking action against anyone without giving a fair chance of hearing is wrong. Does the Indian constitution have provision of bulldozer culture? If you want to run bulldozers illegally then don’t differentiate on the basis of religion,” wrote Singh.

According to the reports coming from Khargone, all FIRs have been registered against the Muslims only. District administration has razed over two dozen houses-all belonging to Muslims.

Digvijaya Singh has retweeted a video of BJP leader Kapil Mishra giving a provocative speech in Khargone. Singh has asked if Khargone police and administration has listened to that speech or not (that is viral on social media platforms).

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:51 AM IST