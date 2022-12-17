Bhopal: If there is none, I will fight against Bhupendra Singh, says Digvijaya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh was in Sagar on Saturday to take feedback on cases registered against Congress workers.

Singh told media persons, “There are many in the Congress to take on Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh from Khurai, but if there is none, I myself will contest against him in the assembly elections.”

He made the statement when media persons wanted to know who would contest against the minister from Khurai, since there were canards that former Congress legislator Arunoday Choubey might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Singh said he would take out a Bharat Jodo, Nafrat Chhoro Yatra from Khurai and Surkhi.

Khurai constituency belongs to Bhupendra Singh and Surkhi to another BJP leader Govind Singh Rajput.

Singh said he as well as Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath was with Choubey, but he was scared of the cases. The officers of Sagar are working as minister’s servants.

Singh was in Sagar to meet the party workers against whom cases have been registered. Singh further said that during his ten years’ tenure as chief minister, he never created any problem for Bhupendra Singh.

Former chief minister said instead of lodging the innocent party workers in jail, Singh should come to the battlefield.