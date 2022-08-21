Bhopal: ‘Ideal reader is ideal critic’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An ideal reader is an ideal critic and great critics are rarer than great poets, said author and Padma Shri awardee Ramesh Chandra Shah.

Shah was speaking on the concluding day of four-day literary meet and 27th lecture series, organised by Madhya Pradesh Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti, at Hindi Bhawan, on Sunday. He presided over the first session on, Cultural Innovations in Hindi Criticism’.

Shah further said, “We misunderstand that criticism is an act of comparing the creation of one author with another. A critic knows about literature. Criticism of the highest order is hard to accomplish. A critic has to earn special qualifications to be a good critic.” Arunesh Shukla, Indushekhar, Karunashankar and Gopal Mishra were the speakers of the first session.

The second session was themed on Women’s Writing: Vision of Empowerment. Neeraj Khare, Lalit Amba, Urmila Shirish and Suryakant Nagar were speakers. They threw light on various aspects of women's writings and women empowerment

Suryakant Nagar said writing changed according to social situation, time, talent and sensibility of the writer. “The direction and condition of writing depends on social conditions prevailing at different times. And I would like to say women’s writing has been continuing since ancient times,” he added. The session was presided over by Professor S Sesha Ratnam and conducted by Anita Saxena.

