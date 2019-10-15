Bhopal: Ideal Coaching Institute turns 1

BHOPAL: The students of Ideal Coaching Institute celebrated its 1st founding anniversary with much enthusiasm and zeal in the capital city on Tuseday.

IPS and founder of the coaching RK Marathe, all faculty members, students and staffers were present and celebrated by participating in fun activities and took an oath to work and study hard and to perform duties as students and citizens diligently.

Marathe told the students that he had opened the institute with the aim of helping the society and making sure that the youth of this country get not just good education and job but also good values and ethics so that they become good public servants and good citizens.