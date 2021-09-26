Bhopal: Idea of India makes plural people one: Abhijit Basu

Bhopal: Club Literati, Bhopal organised a virtual session on, Indian Culture: Its Roots, Continuity, and Abiding Relevance, by Abhijit Basu.

The session saw a virtual discussion with audio-visual presentation by Basu and was based largely on two recent books authored by him. One was a 2020 book titled, Perpetual India: Tale of a Timeless People, and another, a new work (presently with publisher) titled: Rethinking India's Myths, Legends, and Traditions.

Basu, once a CSIR research scientist from Calcutta University, retired as a senior public financial administrator in 2010, and thereafter served for five more years as part-time independent director in corporate sector. He has authored three books on Indian heritage, culture and Sanskrit literature, which have been received well by critics and readers.

Basu began his talk with a brief prelude about the topic and how and why he chose to think and write on it. He then engaged the audience with a virtual PowerPoint presentation covering the salient features of India as a 'continuous civilisation' from Indus Valley times through vedic and post-vedic ages to present day.

The presentation then covered the Indian Concept of Time as a defining element in the age-old evolution followed by a thorough examination of mechanism and modalities of survival and sustenance of essential Idea of India, which makes a plurality of peoples into a collectively singular ‘people’.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:04 AM IST