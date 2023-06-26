Bhopal: ID Card Of Ex-Servicemen Will Be Gate Pass To Vallabh Bhawan: Nath

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ID card of ex-servicemen will serve as gate pass to Vallabh Bhawan once the Congress comes into power in the state, said former chief minister Kamal Nath, while addressing the provincial convention of MP Congress Ex-Servicemen wing at PCC here on Sunday.

The state party chief had convened two meetings of Congress’ wings - ex-servicemen and contractual workers of various government departments. Speaking to ex-servicemen, Nath said that driven by patriotism, a soldier dedicates his entire life to the country; while some stand on borders protecting the nation, others work in the medical wing and canteen. “It is not a question where the soldier is from, in which wing he serves, but what is important is the devotion with which he has served the country and that should be respected,” said the former CM.

Speaking on the violence-hit Manipur, Nath said, “You all are watching what is happening in Manipur, everyday so many people are being killed, there is a dispute between tribals and non-tribals. Controversy over Hindi in Tamil Nadu, slogans of Khalistan has started echoing in Punjab. You have dedicated your life in the service of the country, you have served the country by being the saviour of the country.

Now you also have to become the protector of the culture”. Later, while addressing the MP outsourced, temporary and contractual employees of Congress wing , Nath, alleging that the present government was completely corrupt, said that the corruption will not end till BJP government is in power. The contractor gets 20% commission and so you don't get what you deserve, said the PCC chief.

