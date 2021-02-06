BHOPAL: Icy northerly winds bring cold wave in Madhya Pradesh as temperature drops on Friday night

Bhopal: A sharp drop in temperature was recorded on Saturday night across the state. The minimum temperature decreased up to 5 degrees. The meteorological department attributed the drop to northerly winds after vanishing impact of western disturbance. Icy wind blowing from northern belts caused cold wave in Madhya Pradesh and surrounding areas.

Bhopal recorded drop of 2.4 degrees in night temperature that settled at 11.1 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded 11.2 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.4 degrees.