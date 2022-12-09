Bhopal: ICAI’s 2-day national conference from tomorrow

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Board of Studies - Operations committee of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is going to organise a two-day national conference ' ‘Drishya – The Vision of Aiming High” at Samanvay Bhawan, Bhopal for the first time from December 10. It is hosted by the Bhopal branch of CICASA of ICAI. Former chairman, Bhopal Branch of ICAI, Rajesh Jain told media persons on Thursday that the national conference is being organised for the first time in the state.

Around 600 students from seven states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattishgrah, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand and Rajasthan will take part. And around 15 selected students will present papers, he said. The event will be graced by chief guest Mangubhai Patel, Honourable Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Aniket Sunil Talati, Vice-President ICAI, CA. Abhay Chhajed, Central Council Member, Various Regional Council Members of ICAI and students. Inaugural session will be from 11.30am to 12.30 pm.