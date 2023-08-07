 Bhopal: IASOWA Hold Seminar On Women's Health & Yoga
Bhopal: IASOWA Hold Seminar On Women's Health & Yoga

Wellness experts Rubina Khan Shapu, Chetna Joshi share tips

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A seminar on women's health and yoga was organised by IAS Officers' Wives Association (IASOWA) at Palash Residency on Sunday. Experts spoke on topics such as yoga and metabolism, how diseases like diabetes can be controlled with better routine.

Health and wellness expert Rubina Khan Shapu said that for a healthy body, metabolism should be good. India's Mrs India Chetna Joshi Tiwari spoke on Various Benefits of Yoga and How to do yoga the right way. Yoga is not doing asanas or meditation alone. Yoga combines physical exercises, asanas, meditation, breathing techniques, she said.

Association president Simran Bains, secretary Seema Suleman, joint secretary Kshipra Porwal, Medha Lavania and treasurer Mona Jain and other members were present. ,

