Bhopal: IAS officers on ramp at fashion show

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women IAS officers walked on the ramp, wearing traditional attires and holding flower baskets, which left the audience spellbound at Minto Hall on Saturday evening. It was the second-day of a three-day IAS Association Meet.

Additional chief secretary Mohammed Suleman also walked on the ramp along with his wife Seema. Besides the fashion show, the officials also presented dance and songs.

Their children also showcased their talents. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, wife Sadhana were present. Cricket and other sports were held in the morning.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)