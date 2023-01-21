e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: IAS officers on ramp at fashion show

Bhopal: IAS officers on ramp at fashion show

Additional chief secretary Mohammed Suleman also walked on the ramp along with his wife Seema.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women IAS officers walked on the ramp, wearing traditional attires and holding flower baskets, which left the audience spellbound at Minto Hall on Saturday evening. It was the second-day of a three-day IAS Association Meet.

Additional chief secretary Mohammed Suleman also walked on the ramp along with his wife Seema. Besides the fashion show, the officials also presented dance and songs.

Their children also showcased their talents. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, wife Sadhana were present. Cricket and other sports were held in the morning.

Read Also
Bhopal: People should not think India adopted science from West, it came come into picture very...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bitter chocolate: Youths reveal how they fell prey to bad touch

Bitter chocolate: Youths reveal how they fell prey to bad touch

Bhopal: Woman duped of Rs 60,000 on job pretext

Bhopal: Woman duped of Rs 60,000 on job pretext

Bhopal: People will get copy of court case at home, says Justice Arya

Bhopal: People will get copy of court case at home, says Justice Arya

Two-day Rachna Utsav begins at IGRMS: 35 Gond artists make 75-metre painting, bid for world record

Two-day Rachna Utsav begins at IGRMS: 35 Gond artists make 75-metre painting, bid for world record

Bhopal: Pandit Dhirendra Shastri; Scientists refuse to accept supernatural powers

Bhopal: Pandit Dhirendra Shastri; Scientists refuse to accept supernatural powers