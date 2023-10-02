Bhopal: IAF Chief Returns Without Attending Air Show

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, could not attend the IAF Air Show on Saturday due to massive crowds blocking all roads leading to the Lake View Road.

According to sources, the IAF chief had arrived in Bhopal by a special IAF aircraft on Saturday morning and he was scheduled to attend the Air Show mounted by the IAF over the Upper Lake. But with thousands of people and hap-hazardly parked vehicles blocking the roads, the IAF chief could not reach the Boat Club.

The local police, which grossly underestimated the turnout for the show, could not provide a passage to the IAF chief and he had to fly back without attending the show, organised to mark the 91st anniversary of the IAF.