Bhopal: IAF Band Mesmerises Eklavya Adarsh School Students

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Air Force (IAF) band, designated as Band Number 5 from Headquarters Maintenance Command Nagpur Air Force, enthralled the audience at Eklavya Adarsh Residential School in Bawadia Kalan, Bhopal.

Under the guidance of Warrant Officer Deepak Verma and SK Tiwari, the band commenced their performance with a tribute to nation's valiant martyrs. The renditions of patriotic classics like, Ae Watan, Watan Mere, stirred deep emotions. Sergeant Pritam led the band.

As part of their outreach efforts, Indian Air Force had set up an information stall at the school to educate tribal students about career opportunities in Indian Air Force. Group Captain Amit Kumar Paul, IAF was the guest of honour.

