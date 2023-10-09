Bhopal: I Watch 1 Movie A Day: Faisal Malik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panchayat web series fame actor Faisal Malik said he was fond of films since childhood and had been watching one movie every day for past 18 years.

“Many a times, I shoot till late at night and then after going home or wherever I stay, I start watching film on my laptop or mobile phone. I keep a pen drive with me in which films are uploaded,” Faisal said. Faisal was in the city to take part in an event, Web Series aur OTT ka Samajik Prabhav Panchayat Ki Nazar Se, under Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsav Cultural Kaarva’n Virasat 2023 held at Tribal Museum on Monday.

“I never thought that I would get a chance to work on screen. But fate had something else in store. Seeing my talent, I got to work in Gangs of Wasseypur. In the film, I played the role of police officer Gopal Singh and never looked back,” he said.

He said he stayed in one room for eight days after shooting an emotional scene at the end of Panchayat season – 2. Five seasons of Panchayat will be prepared, he said. Speaking at the event, Faisal said content of Panchayat was different. It is a big deal to work in a village show for 9-10 years, he added.

About the village and tank of Sehore, he said after seeing 250 villages, this village was selected. “MP is very beautiful, I want a film city to be built here because there is no dearth of professional artistes here,” Malik added. The event began with sufi and folk songs presented by Rajeev Singh and his troupe. It was followed by Mehfil-e-Ghazal and poetic symposium: Sheri Nashist. It ended with Kabir and sufi songs presented by Padmashri Bharti Bandhu and Group.

