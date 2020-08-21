Bhopal: I-T sleuths ‘find’ proof of investments by babus in Faith Builders

BHOPAL: Income Tax department team has stumbled upon evidences indicating that several bureaucrats, including relatives of Arvind and Tinu Joshi, had invested heavily in various projects of Faith Builders and Associates.

I-T sleuths’ search operations continued on Friday. While operations at half-a-dozen small premises concluded, many teams remained busy in analyzing documents at about 10 premises where raid began on Thursday.

The search operations would continue for one more day as well, said an IT official.

I-T teams came across documents in form of agreements indicating transactions in cash. Most of these transactions were above Rs 1 crore. Some documents belonged to retired bureaucrats, including relatives of former IAS officers Arvind and Tinu Joshi.