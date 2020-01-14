Bhopal: I-T officials grill Honey Trap accused Arti for 6.30 hours

BHOPAL: Honey trap accused Arti Dayal is said to have spilled the beans before the income tax officials revealing names of bureaucrats, politicians and businessmen. She was grilled for more than 6.30 hours on Tuesday.

According to sources, I-T officials focused on basic questions like name of the IAS officer who gave her Rs 1 crore. What was the money used for and how was it given- in cash, kind or some other form. She was also asked about the source of Rs 1.5 crore used to buy a house in Minal Residency with Shweta Vijay Jain.

She was also asked source of cash that was recovered from her bank locker besides other property documents. IT officials also asked about various investments made by her in last year and sources of that income, added a source.

Proceedings of income tax department gains significance as they are being done under Civil Procedure Code 1908, said a source. Statements recorded under this procedure do not fall under category of ‘interrogation’, rather treated as submission in court.

Arti has been charged of taking Rs 1 crore from an IAS officer whose name has not been mentioned in the police chargesheet.

IT sources indicated that she has mentioned some very important names during interrogation that may be summoned up very soon.

Investigation Wing of income tax department DG Rajesh Tuteja said that those involved in financial transactions are being summoned one by one by the department.

“People are not being called simply if their name is mentioned in some diary. They are summoned only on the basis of some concrete evidence,” said Tuteja.

I-T officials are also verifying the information provided by SIT (Special Investigation Team). Statements and documents given by various accused is being crosschecked through I-T department’s data bank, he added.

Arti was brought to IT office at around 11.30am and she left it around 6.45pm under heavy police presence. Shweta Vijay Jain, her co-accomplice was interrogated on Monday.

IT officials have also summoned Shweta Swapnil Jain, who is expected to be produced on Wednesday.