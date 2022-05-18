Bhopal: I myself grow 766 tons tomato on 9 acre: Chief Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Calling himself a farmer, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he produces 766 tonnes of tomato on an area of nine acres and also cultivates guava, pomegranate and mangoes.

Chouhan was addressing the International Tomato Conclave-2022 organised by the department of horticulture and food processing in collaboration with the Netherlands Embassy virtually from his residence office.

The CM said that International Tomato Conclave-2022 would prove to be significant in increasing tomato crop and its export, storage, processing in the state. The state government will ensure 100% implementation of the strategy developed by the experts.

The chief minister said, “Effective work is going on in the state to reduce the cost of agricultural production, to provide fair price for the produce to the farmer, to establish a better market system and to make agriculture a profitable business by providing adequate assistance to the farmer during natural calamities.”

Chouhan said that the society is facing health related issues due to increasing use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Now there is a need to adopt and encourage natural farming. CM called upon the farmers to use natural farming in a part of their field.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said that in order to increase the income of the farmers, a system will have to be made right from the production of crops to market.

Singh said that Madhya Pradesh is a pioneer in horticulture and natural farming. Madhya Pradesh has made great progress in irrigation and agricultural production. The state is also moving ahead in the field of food processing. International Tomato Conclave is the need of the hour.

